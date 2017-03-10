CERAWeek Day 5: What to look for

CERAWeek by IHS Markit wraps up Friday with a focus on policy and the future. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the number two Republican in the Senate, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, discuss where energy policy is going under President Donald Trump and Republican-controlled Congress.

The future of energy and the technological challenges and solutions ahead is the topic of several panels. Andrew Liveris, chief executive of Dow Chemical tackles the future of manufacturing and industrial America.

