CERAWeek Day 4: What to look for

Scott Pruitt, the recently confirmed administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau headline Thursday’s proceedings at CERAWeek by IHS Markit, which will focus on power.

Pruitt, who spent much of his career as Oklahoma attorney general suing the federal government over environmental rules, will speak during the program at lunch; Trudeau speaks in the evening sessions. Ben van Beurden, chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell,will also be featured in a Q and A with Dan Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit.

Texas and European power markets will be examined. Renewable energy will also get some attention in a conference in which climate change has become a major topic.

