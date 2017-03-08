CERAWeek Day Three: What to look for

CERAWeek by IHS Markit on Wednesday focuses on natural gas, globalization and emerging global markets for natural gas.

The conference will take on push to retreat behind national borders in a panel, “Whatever happened to globalization?

Among the speakers feature are Patrick Pouyanné, the chief executive of the French oil major Total; Charif Souki, the pioneer of liquid natural gas exports; John Watson, CEO of Chevron and Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources.

Read coverage during the day here at FuelFix.