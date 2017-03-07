Saudi energy minister strikes out at projections of peak oil demand

Khalid Al-Falih believes climate change policies and the advent of fuel-efficient technology haven’t quenched the world’s “insatiable thirst” for oil.

Demand for oil, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said in Houston on Tuesday, will continue to grow steadily in coming decades, particularly in places like China and India, and he called projections of peak oil demand “misguided.”

Such projections “may discourage the trillions of dollars of investment needed to underpin essential oil and gas supplies in the long transformation of our global energy system,” Falih said in a speech at the energy conference IHS CERAWeek.

“Underinvestment driven by such (projections),” he said, “amount to nothing less than compromising the world’s energy security by squandering staggering quantities of our planet’s natural energy endowment.”

Later, in a discussion with IHS Vice Chairman Dan Yergin, Falih warned the oil industry has been too slow to begin investing again in long-term projects, even as the “green shoots” of the recovery in the oil market have emerged. The advent of U.S. shale oil may have discouraged oil companies from investing in larger, longer-term projects, he said.

“I’m still not seeing the confidence,” Falih said, referring to oil companies investing in long-term projects. “I would love to see some of that investing and funds going in short-cycle projects shifting to the long cycle because in the short term, we’re well supplied and and we have a large inventory glut.”