CERAWeek Day Two: What to look for

Oil is the focus today at CERAWeek, headlined by Saudi Arabia’s oil minister Khalid al-Falih. With crude prices stuck between $50 and $55 a barrel, the question remains whether OPEC will extend its agreement to cut output later this year, and what impact Falih’s comments will have on prices.

The conference will also hear from other OPEC ministers, including Jabbar Ali Al-Luiebi, Iraq’s oil minster and Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, oil minister for the United Arab Emirates.

Robert Dudely, chief executive of BP and Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillips CEO will give their perspectives on oil markets and the industry’s future.