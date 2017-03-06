Weatherford poaches Halliburton for new CEO

Financially struggling Weatherford International on Monday named Mark McCollum as its new chief executive, poaching him from his role as Halliburton’s chief financial officer.

Weatherford made an abrupt pivot, immediately cutting ties with its interim CEO, Krishna Shivram, whom most analysts believed would keep the job.

In hiring McCollum, Weatherford, which operates primarily out of Houston, is able to steal top talent from rival Halliburton. The oilfield services giant said McCollum will take the reins of Weatherford in late April.

The move comes after Weatherford had started calling Shivram the CEO without including “interim” in the job title. However, Shivram emphasized in February that he was only a short-listed candidate for the job and that a decision would be made before Weatherford’s board meeting on Friday.

The moves come after longtime Weatherford chairman and chief executive Bernard Duroc-Danner abruptly resigned in November. Shivram, then the CFO, stepped into the CEO role.