Gas prices unchanged in Houston area

Houston area gasoline prices were unchanged over the past week as the national average rose, according to the website GasBuddy.com.

Prices at the pump average $2.07 a gallon in Greater Houston, said GasBuddy, which tracks gasoline prices and refining activity. Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose about 2 cents to $2.31 a gallon.

Local prices are about 53 cents higher than a year ago, when oil prices were just coming off their recent bottom. They are unchanged from a month ago.

Nationally, prices have risen about 50 cents from a year ago and 5 cents over the last month.

“Gasoline prices are starting to pick up steam as a majority of states see their average rise over last week, a function of the season’s theatrics coming into view: refinery maintenance and the transition to cleaner gasoline pumping up prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.