Exxon to spend $20 billion, add 45,000 jobs in Gulf Coast
Photo: Brittany Sowacke / Bloomberg
1. U.S. 14 million bbl/day
The Texas flag flies at Endeavor Energy Resources Big Dog Drilling Rig 22 in the Permian basin outside of Midland.
Photo: Brittany Sowacke / Bloomberg
The Texas flag flies at Endeavor Energy Resources Big Dog Drilling Rig 22 in the Permian basin outside of Midland.
2. Saudi Arabia 11.6 million bbl/day
The skyline of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Photo: Waseem Obaidi / Bloomberg
The skyline of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
3. Russia 10.9 milllion bbl/day
4. China 4.5 million bbl/day
An oil rig at a facility in Daqing, Heilongjiang province.
Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP/Getty Images
An oil rig at a facility in Daqing, Heilongjiang province.
5. Canada 4.4 million bbl/day
Railway tanks wait for oil to be loaded on containers at the oil refinery of Canadian oil company Hurricane Kumkol Munai.
Photo: Oleg Nikishin / Getty Images
Railway tanks wait for oil to be loaded on containers at the oil refinery of Canadian oil company Hurricane Kumkol Munai.
6. UAE 3.5 million bbl/day
The city skyline of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Photo: Alex Atack / Bloomberg
The city skyline of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
7. Iran 3.4 million bbl/day
Iran's oil pipes in the Azadegan oil field near the boarder with Iraq.
Photo: Vahid Salemi / AP
Iran's oil pipes in the Azadegan oil field near the boarder with Iraq.
8. Iraq 3.3 million bbl/day
An Iraqi flag flies in front of excess gas as it is burned off at a pipeline southwest of Basra.
Photo: HAIDAR MOHAMMED ALI / AFP/Getty Images
An Iraqi flag flies in front of excess gas as it is burned off at a pipeline southwest of Basra.
9. Brazil 3 million bbl/day
Supply vessels float in Guanabara Bay in front of a gas storage facility near Petrobras' Comperj oil refinery in Rio de Janeiro.
Photo: Dado Galdieri / Bloomberg
Supply vessels float in Guanabara Bay in front of a gas storage facility near Petrobras' Comperj oil refinery in Rio de Janeiro.
10. Mexico 2.8 million bbl/day
A slogan promoting "operating discipline" is displayed at the (Pemex) refinery in Cadereyta, Mexico.
Photo: Brett Gundlock / Bloomberg
A slogan promoting "operating discipline" is displayed at the (Pemex) refinery in Cadereyta, Mexico.
11. Kuwait 2.8 million bbl/day
Officials work on a manifold of a crude oil flowline at Maqwa Oil Field south of Kuwait City.
Photo: GUSTAVO FERRARI / AP
Officials work on a manifold of a crude oil flowline at Maqwa Oil Field south of Kuwait City.
12. Venezuela 2.7 million bbl/day
A storage facility near Venezuela's oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz.
Photo: JUAN CARLOS HERNANDEZ / BLOOMBERG NEWS
A storage facility near Venezuela's oil refinery in Puerto La Cruz.
13. Nigeria 2.4 million bbl/day
A worker on the Bonga offshore oil vessel off the coast of the Niger Delta in Nigeria.
Photo: Sunday Alamba / Associated Press
A worker on the Bonga offshore oil vessel off the coast of the Niger Delta in Nigeria.
14. Qatar 2.1 million bbl/day
A Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha.
Photo: Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press
A Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha.
15. Norway 1.9 million bbl/day
The MV Seaborne unloads her cargo of oil at the Esso oil refinery in Slagentangen, Norway.
Photo: HEIDI WIDEROE / BLOOMBERG NEWS
The MV Seaborne unloads her cargo of oil at the Esso oil refinery in Slagentangen, Norway.
16. Angola 1.8 million bbl/day
A five-platform complex pumps crude off the coast of Cabinda, Angola's most prolific oil field.
Photo: BRUCE STANLEY / AP
A five-platform complex pumps crude off the coast of Cabinda, Angola's most prolific oil field.
17. Algeria 1.7 million bbl/day
18. Kazakhstan 1.7 million bbl/day
Workers lay pipe in the desert at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan.
Photo: VIKTOR KOROTAYEV / NYT
Workers lay pipe in the desert at the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan.
19. Colombia 1 million bbl/day
A drilling operation in Colombia.
Photo: Seven Seas Petroleum
A drilling operation in Colombia.
20. India 980,000 bbl/day
Indian Oil Corp. tanker trucks sit parked at one of the company's gas stations near the Delhi city boundary in Faridabad, Haryana, India, on Friday, April 8, 2106. The odd-even car rationing plan is scheduled to return on April 15 as Delhi Supreme Court is also set to hold a hearing regarding the large vehicle diesel ban. Both measures are aimed at curbing emissions in the world's most polluted city, according to a 2014 World Health Organization database. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg less
Photo: Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg
Indian Oil Corp. tanker trucks sit parked at one of the company's gas stations near the Delhi city boundary in Faridabad, Haryana, India, on Friday, April 8, 2106. The odd-even car ... more
Exxon Mobil will spend $20 billion and create 45,000 jobs over the next decade as it builds a “manufacturing powerhouse” along the Gulf Coast, CEO Darren Woods announced on Monday.
Woods, a keynote speaker at the 36th annual CERA Week oil and gas conference in Houston, said the projects span 11 proposed and existing sites in Texas and Louisiana. Many of the new jobs will be high-skilled with salaries that could average $100,000 a year, he said, according to a transcript of his speech released early.
Many of the projects were previously announced, including chemical and plastics projects near Houston, refining expansions in Beaumont and Baton Rouge, and a joint venture with Saudi Arabia to build a new petrochemical plant that’s tentatively scheduled for the Corpus Christi region. Out of nearly 47,000 jobs created, 35,000 are temporary construction positions and 12,000 are full-time, permanent jobs.
READ MORE: Exxon increases bet on shale
The shale revolution and its newfound volumes of oil and gas are pushing the company to expand or build chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects, Woods said. Most of the new capacity is targeted at export markets, especially those in Asia.
High-growth nations are looking to support larger populations with higher standards of living, Woods said. “Those overseas markets are the motivation behind our investments,” Woods said in the transcript. “The supply is here; the demand is there. We want to keep connecting those dots.”
Wood said investments began in 2013 and are expected to continue through at least 2022.