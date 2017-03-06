CERAWeek Day One: What to look for

CERAWeek kicks off Monday with the future of the oil markets front and center as prices stabilize between $50 and $55 a barrel after plunging to $26 a barrel just over a year ago.

An agreement by OPEC and major oil producers such as Russia to cut output by some 1.8 million barrels a day has lifted prices, but questions remain whether they will extend that agreement when it expires around mid-year. — and what will happen to prices if they don’t. At CERA Monday, the International Energy Agency will release its oil market analysis and forecast.

The conference will also hear from Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, Exxon Mobil chief executive Darren Woods, Pedro Parente

president of Petrobras and Eldar Sætre chief executive of Statoil. Saudi oil minister Khalid A. Al-Falih speaks Tuesday.

