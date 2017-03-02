Perry could be confirmed as early as Friday

Six weeks after Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States, former Texas governor Rick Perry could finally be getting ready to take his place as Secretary of Energy.

The Senate voted Thursday morning to wind down debate around his nomination, setting up a potential confirmation vote around 1 p.m. Friday. Typically, the Senate does not have session on Fridays but this year it’s anyone’s guess.

Trump’s nominees have drawn strong Democratic opposition, slowing down the process to the slowest in recent memory. But early on Perry could be attracting some bipartisan support. Ten Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, Sen. Ben Cardin, of Maryland, and Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, joined Republicans to invoke cloture – capping debate to 30 hours.

If the Senate does not get to Perry this week, they typically return to Capitol Hill Monday afternoon.