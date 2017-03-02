Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visiting Houston to discuss energy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Houston next week to discuss energy trends at CERAWeek, one of the largest annual energy conferences.

Trudeau is scheduled to participate on Thursday in a panel discussion with IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin, as well as in a roundtable discussion with energy executives and clean energy pioneers. Some of the discussions will focus on efforts to transition toward low-carbon energy sources.

Trudeau also will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to sustainability. Canada is the United States’ largest trade partner.

“The world’s markets are becoming increasingly integrated, and global demand for clean technology and renewable energy is growing quickly,” Trudeau said in a prepared statement. “We need to work together to drive energy innovation that will meet the world’s future energy needs and create good, middle class jobs today. This is about making our economy more competitive and leaving our kids a cleaner environment.”