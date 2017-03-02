730-mile Epic Permian-to-Corpus pipeline in the works

By Rye Druzin

A trio of companies hope to build a 730-mile-long crude oil and condensate pipeline from West Texas to Corpus Christi.

The so-called Epic pipeline would have a maximum capacity of 440,000 barrels per day of crude oil and condensates, a form of ultralight crude oil. The pipeline would take crude from points in Orla, Pecos, Crane and Midland in West Texas’ Permian Basin and transport it to an affiliate’s terminal in the Port of Corpus Christi and other drop-off points in the area, according to a news release.

It is being built by San Antonio-based TexStar Midstream Logistics, Connecticut-based Castleton Commodities International and Texas-based Ironwood Midstream Energy Partners.

Ironwood maintains its engineering and operations in Dallas while its business development and finance units are based in San Antonio.

The companies are currently bidding out the first 200,000 barrels of pipeline capacity and have not said how much it will cost to build the pipeline or when they plan to start construction. The companies say the pipeline will be operational by the first quarter of 2019.

“TexStar and its partners are excited to extend our business into the Permian Basin, where we see tremendous opportunity and continued growth,” said Phil Mezey, CEO of TexStar. “TexStar has a proven track record of building crude oil pipelines in emerging areas and looks forward to expanding upon its relationships with producers to make the project a success.”

Rye Druzin is a reporter at the San Antonio Express-News