Worker, National Oilwell Varco win verdict in non-compete case

A jury in state district court in Harris County determined that M-I Swaco, a unit of the energy services giant Schlumberger, acted in bad faith when it claimed one of its former employees misappropriated trade secrets as the company sought to enforce a noncompete agreement.

Jeff Russo signed the agreement when he took a $13-per-hour laborer job with M-I Swaco and later left the company to work for a rival, National Oilwell Varco.

The verdict, which came after a two-week trial, means that National Oilwell Varco and Russo are entitled to reimbursement of attorney fees as well as an award of sanctions, said Houston trial lawyer John Zavitsanos who represented National Oilwell Varco and Russo.

“They were chasing this guy for three years,” Zavitsanos said. “They were doing it just to harass him.”

Schlumberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case has been closely watched by the business community in Houston because noncompete cases typically don’t go before a jury. The disputes are typically settled long before they get that far, often by employees opting to quit their new jobs when they’re faced with expensive courtroom battles.

Noncompete agreements are routinely used by a wide variety of industries, from cleaning companies to oil field equipment makers, but they have become increasingly controversial. Companies that use non-compete agreements say they are necessary to protect the time and money they spent training employees and protecting secret information such as customer lists and technology. They don’t want their employees to go to work for their competitors.

Opponents, however, say the agreements are designed to discourage employees from changing jobs. And without job mobility, companies don’t face as much wage pressures as they do in a free marketplace for skilled workers.