Enbridge completes acquisition of Houston’s Spectra Energy

Calgary-based Enbridge completed its $28 billion acquisition of Houston’s Spectra Energy on Monday to create arguably North Americas largest network of oil and gas pipelines.

Enbridge already has replaced the Spectra signage at the old Spectra headquarters at 5400 Westheimer Ct. The merger combines Enbridge’s oil pipeline, rail and electric transmission holdings with Spectra’s 90,000-mile network of gas pipelines.

In the merged company, Enbridge Chief Executive Al Monaco remains in the CEO role, while Spectra CEO Greg Ebel takes over as chairman of the new Enbridge.

Enbridge is waiting until next week to answer questions about the merged pipeline giant, including its plans for consolidating its Houston-area operations.

Spectra was created 10 years as a standalone company after being spun off from Charlotte-based Duke Energy.

Enbridge last week also closed on buying a 27.6 percent stake for $1.5 billion in the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline for $1.5 billion, which restarted construction after receiving regulatory approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The pipeline project was nearing completion last summer when the Standing Rock Sioux tribe launched protests to block the project, drawing international attention and environmental activists from around the country. Hundreds were arrested and injured during recent protests and skirmishes. Protests remain ongoing, but construction has resumed.

The pipeline project is designed to carry crude oil from North Dakota’s Bakken Shale to Illinois, where the pipeline connects to existing networks to bring the oil as far south as Nederland, Texas.