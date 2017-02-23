Energy Transfer to expand in Mont Belvieu with $385 million project

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners said it plans to expand its Lone Star campus east of Houston in Mont Belvieu with the addition of a $385 million fractionator and storage system.

Energy Transfer said it’s responding to the increasing production levels coming from the Permian Basin that’s flowing into Houston. Energy Transfer’s planned fractionator would take streams of natural gas liquids that are collected during oil production, and then separate the liquids into individual products like ethane, propane and butane.

The expansion also would include a 3 million barrel underground storage cavern.

The project represents Energy Transfer’s fifth fractionator under its Lone Star NGL subsidiary. The project is expected to be completed by September 2018. The fractionator would process up to 120,000 barrels a day, increasing Energy Transfer’s overall processing capacity to 540,000 barrels a day at Mont Belvieu.

Energy Transfer last year completed its Lone Star Express Pipeline to take natural gas liquids from West Texas more than 500 miles to Mont Belvieu.