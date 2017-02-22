Green Mountain Energy offers solar panel plan

Green Mountain Energy, a retail electricity company owned by NRG Energy, is offering its customers a chance to install solar panels on their roofs and earn credits towards their electricity bill in exchange.

Customers can buy solar panels through a solar panel companies recommended by Green Mountain. In exchange, Green Mountain will reimburse customers for some of the costs of installation, but that amount will vary depending on a customer’s location and number of panels.

Customers’ can also buy a meter that tracks how much energy their panels are generating and giving back to the grid. Green Mountain will offer those customers a credit on their bill for electricity generated.