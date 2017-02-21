Texas Commission on Environment awards grants to help shrimpers recover from 2010 Gulf oil spill

The Texas agency that oversees environmental protection has awarded a $300,000 to the Texas Shrimp Association to help the state’s shrimping industry continue to recover from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced the grant on Monday as part of larger effort to help Texas’ Gulf regions recover from the oil spill’s economic blow. The Texas Shrimp Association represents 275 shrimp vessel owners. The association will use the money to market Texas’ shrimp as safe and eatable despite the impacts of the spill, said Executive Director Andrea Hance in a statement.

Last week, TCEQ announced a bevy of grants for Gulf oil spill recovery projects, which include plugging of abandoned wells, beach and lagoon restoration work and boosts for the oyster industry. The agency has set aside more than $2.5 million for projects to benefit seafood. In addition to the Texas Shrimp Association grant, TCEQ awarded more than $2.3 million to the Texas Department of Agriculture to help with tourism marketing for the state’s shrimp industry.