Post Oak Energy Capital, Moriah Henry Partners step up Midland Basin program

Houston-based Post Oak Energy Capital led a $200 million equity commitment to Moriah Henry Partners, an exploration and production company headquartered in Midland.

Its co-investors are Henry Energy and Moriah Energy Investments, which will manage the venture. Proceeds will be used to acquire and develop properties in the Midland Basin in west Texas.

“We are delighted to partner with these industry veterans and leaders,” Frost Cochran, Post Oak managing director said in an announcement.

“Their deep experience in the Midland Basin will allow us to capitalize on numerous opportunities in one of the most economic basins in the country.”

Henry Energy is a privately held Permian Basin oil and gas producer founded by Jim Henry.

“I am very excited to be focused, once again, in the core of the Midland Basin, where I began drilling Spraberry wells nearly 50 years ago,” Henry said.

“Our relationship with Moriah and Post Oak enhances our capacity to drill horizontal Wolfberry wells in an area we are very familiar with.”

Moriah Energy Investments manages oil and gas investments for diversified holding company Moriah Group.