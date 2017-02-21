McDermott, Quanta, Helix report earnings

McDermott reports loss

McDermott International Inc. has reported a loss of $476,000 in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said Tuesday it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share. The maker of offshore drilling platforms posted revenue of $641.8 million in the period.

Quanta swings to profit

Quanta Services Inc. has reported fourth-quarter net income of $87.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said Tuesday it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share. The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period.

Q4 loss for Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has reported a loss of $54.4 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said Monday it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 5 cents per share.