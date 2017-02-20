Houston gas prices continue to drop

Average gasoline prices in Houston fell about a penny over the past week to $2.07 a gallon, keeping the cost of gas well below the national average, according to GasBuddy.com, a website that tracks gasoline prices and refining activity.

The national average gas price is $2.27 per gallon, down 0.3 cents from last week.

Despite the drop, gas prices in Houston and nationally are still higher than they were this time last year, when crude oil had plunged to 13-year lows. Houston gas prices are 57.4 cents per gallon higher than they were a year ago; nationally, prices are 56 cents higher.