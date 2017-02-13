Western Gas Partners acquires Delaware Basin system

Western Gas Partners will acquire 50 percent interest in a company that gathers natural gas in the Delaware Basin in exchange for $155 million in cash and one-third of Western’s stake in two gathering systems in the Marcellus Shale.

The deal, with Williams Partners, consolidates ownership of Delaware Basin JV Gathering and helps Western grow its gas gathering and processing capacity in the Permian Basin, Western CEO Don Sinclair said in a statement.

“The highly strategic transaction increases our exposure to the Delaware Basin, enables us to aggressively support our customers’ accelerating drilling plans, and advances our objective of providing sustainable distribution growth over time,” Sinclair said.

Western Gas Partners is a partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corp.