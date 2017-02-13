Gas prices fall again; enjoy it while you can

Average gasoline prices in Houston continued their slide, falling another penny over the past week to $2.07 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com, a website that tracks gas prices and refining activity.

Local gas prices are down 6 cents a gallon from a month ago, but up 56 cents from a year ago as crude prices slid towards a 13-year low. Nationally, average prices rose about a penny a gallon over the past week to $2.27 a gallon, GasBuddy said.

The national average is about 7 cents lower than a month ago, but 58 cents higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy analysts project that gas prices will soon begin to rise as crude prices rise and the nation begins to move into the summer driving season, when gasoline demand increases.

“The era of falling gasoline prices will likely be coming to an end soon at a gas station near you,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. ” The national average typically rises 35-65 cents from its low price, usually in February, through Memorial Day, and there’s no reason to believe the same won’t happen this year, so buckle up.”