Former ERCOT lawyer joins Haynes and Boone energy practice

A senior lawyer at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has left the non-profit that manages the electric grid in Texas and joined the law firm Haynes and Boone.

Jennifer Littlefield will work out of the Austin office of Haynes and Boone. Littlefield is part of the firm’s energy, power and natural resources practice.

RELATED: Former Texas energy official in running to lead federal oversight panel

Before joining ERCOT, Littlefield was a lawyer with the Public Utility Commission of Texas where she handled enforcement of state and federal rules regulating the electric power industry and negotiating settlements in regulatory disputes.

At Haynes and Boone, Littlefield is expected to work with clients on project financing, negotiating power sales and regulatory compliance.