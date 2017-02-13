Exxon CEO Darren Woods to speak at CERA Week

Exxon Mobil chairman and chief executive Darren Woods will give the keynote speech at IHS CERAWeek, one of the energy industry’s largest annual conferences, held this March in Houston.

It will be one of Woods’ first major conference appearances since taking the reins in January at Exxon, the county’s largest oil and gas company. Woods was promoted after President Donald Trump tapped former Exxon chief Rex Tillerson to become U.S. secretary of state.

Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of conference sponsor IHS Markit, lauded Woods experience. “He possesses a breadth and depth of knowledge that will be a major contribution to the important discussions about the future of energy at this year’s conference,” Yergin said in a statement.

The conference this year will focus on the changing oil and gas market “at a time of turbulence and uncertainty.” IHS expects almost 3,000 delegates from more than 60 countries to attend.

Several other notables are also scheduled to speak: Saudi Arabia energy minister and Saudi Aramco chairman of the board Khalid Al-Falih, OPEC secretary general Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol, plus energy ministers from more than 12 countries and CEOs from more than 20 oil and gas companies.

CERAWeek 2017 is scheduled to be held March 6-10 at the Hilton Americas Hotel downtown.