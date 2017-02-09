U.S. added 6,400 MW of wind turbines in final months of 2016

There’s no slowing down for the U.S. wind energy industry.

In the last three months of 2016, more than 6,400 megawatts worth of new turbines were installed nationwide, the second strongest quarter on record, according to a new report by the American Wind Energy Association.

“With our two-thirds cost reduction over the last seven years, household brands like General Motors, Walmart, and more are buying low-cost wind energy to cut costs and power their businesses,” AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan said in a statement. “American wind power is on track to double our output over the next five years, and supply 10 percent of U.S. electricity by 2020.”

The report was released in a ceremony at a General Motors SUV plant in Arlington Thursday, which is scheduled to be completely powered by wind turbines by next year.

Right now wind energy accounts for more than 80,000 megawatts of capacity on the U.S. electrical grid, more than is supplied by hydroelectric dams and fourth behind coal, natural gas and nuclear, according to AWEA.

More than 20,000 megawatts is located in Texas, which has more than three times as much wind energy capacity as the next closest state.