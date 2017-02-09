OTC names annual achievement honorees

Distinguished achievement honorees have been named for this year’s Offshore Technology Conference, scheduled in May in Houston.

Distinguished Achievement Award for individuals: John Bomba

Bomba recently retired from Genesis Oil and Gas after more than 60 years in offshore and onshore pipeline surveying, design, installationa nd construction worldwide, according to conference officials.

Distinguished Achievement Award for companies, organizations and institutions: LLOG Exploration Offshore, LLC

LLOG will be recognized for its work on the Delta House project, a floating deepwater production system that began operating in 2015.

Heritage award: George “Mike” Conner

Conner, a technical adviser with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, championed the safe development of new technologies and has spent his career identifying potential hazards and ways to mitigate those hazards for each technology, according to conference officials.

Special citation: Art Schroeder

Schroeder has made contributions in crisis and risk management, research and development and project management in his 40-year caeer in offshore oil and gas. Schroeder also created an OTC program for young professionals.

The Offshore Technology Conference will recognize its achievement honoree on May 2.