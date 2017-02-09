Occidental posts $272 million in losses, far better than year prior

Occidental Petroleum Corp. posted a fourth quarter 2016 loss on Thursday, wrapping up a rough year — but one far better than the year prior.

Oxy reported a loss of $272 million in the fourth quarter, or 36 cents per share, almost $5 billion better than the $5.2 billion in losses posted over the same period in 2015.

The Houston-based exploration and production company ended the year with $574 million in losses, more than $7 billion better than the $7.8 billion lost in 2015.

Operating cash flow rebounded to $921 million in the fourth quarter, up $70 million or 8 percent from the $851 million posted in fourth quarter 2015.

Oil and gas production rose 7 percent by year’s end. The company’s operations in West Texas’ Permian Basin grew by 13 percent, cut costs by 25 percent and added significantly to Oxy reserves.

The company is reducing its 2017 capital budget to under $3.6 billion.