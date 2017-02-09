Dynegy closes deal with Engie to acquire power plants

Houston-based Dynegy Inc. has closed its deal with French energy company Engie to acquire 17 power plants around the country, including six plants in Texas. The deal closed on Tuesday.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the $3.3 billion deal last week. The deal adds more than 9,000 megawatts of generating capacity to Dynegy’s network; one megawatt is enough to power 200 homes in hot Texas weather.

Most of the newly acquired power plants are natural-gas fired. The Texas power plants are in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ network, which oversees the state’s deregulated market and 90 percent of the state’s power. The other power plants are in New England and the Midwest.