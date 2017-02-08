Jobs in Texas’ solar industry on the rise

Texas has the third largest number of solar jobs in the nation, and the employment in the state’s solar industry grew by 34 percent in 2016, according to the 2016 National Solar Jobs Census released on Tuesday.

Solar industry jobs in Texas have been on the rise for the past four years, and increased 127 percent between 2013 and 2016. Texas’ capacity for solar generation is also on the rise, and the state ranked third in the nation for most capacity in 2016.

The National Solar Jobs Census defines solar workers as those who spend at least 50 percent of their time doing solar-related work. In Texas, there are 9,396 solar jobs and more than 260,000 solar jobs in the nation.