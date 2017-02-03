Sulfur dioxide emissions from power plants decrease

Sulfur dioxide emissions in the U.S. have decreased significantly in the past decade, thanks to environmental regulations on coal-fired power plants and a rise in natural gas an energy source.

Sulfur dioxide, a toxic gas emitted from coal-fired power plants, decreased 73 percent between 2006 and 2015, while electricity generation from coal-fired power plants decreased by only 32 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Federal environmental regulations require that coal and oil-fired power plants use pollution control technology to decrease their sulfur dioxide emissions. Cheaper natural gas has also helped drive an increase in natural gas-fired power plants, and more power companies are moving away from coal-fired plants, which produce more sulfur dioxide.

Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky had the highest rates of sulfur dioxide emissions in 2014, although in 2015 all three states retired more coal-fired power plants than other states.