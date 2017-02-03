LyondellBasell earnings fall 4 percent on quarterly profit

“LyondellBasell posted good results for 2016 despite the impact of our heavy planned maintenance schedule and several Refining operational upsets,” Chief Executive Bob Patel said in a prepared statement. “During the past several months, the industry outlook for 2017 has steadily improved.”

The company just completed its production expansion of ethylene — the primary building block of most plastics — at its Corpus Christi plant, and is about to start construction at a new $700 million, 1.1 billion pound polyethylene plastic plant just outside of Houston in La Porte.

The company also recently decided not to sell its Houston Refinery which was up for a potential sale.

LyondellBasell is continuing to advance, but still waiting to give the final go-ahead, on plans to build its biggest project ever — a plant to produce 900 million pounds of propylene oxide, as well as 2 billion pounds of tertiary butyl alcohol and its derivatives annually — in Channelview.

Propylene oxide is a chemical used to make everything from antifreeze to cosmetics. The tertiary butyl alcohol is a byproduct used as a solvent to make chemicals and gasoline additives.