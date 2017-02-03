Drillers send 17 oil rigs back to work, Baker Hughes says

Energy companies propped up 17 more rigs across U.S. oil patches in Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado this week, Baker Hughes said Friday, as the ongoing drilling surge raised the nation’s rig count to 729.

Drillers have dispatched 325 new oil and gas rigs to U.S. fields since May, starting to reverse the drop in drilling that occurred in during the two-year oil bust. The rig count fell from a peak of more than 1,931 in 2014 down to 404 last summer. This week, the number of active gas rigs stayed flat at 145, and oil rigs increased by 17.

The Cana-Woodford Shale in Oklahoma led the weekly increase, with seven new oil rigs. Wildcatters in the Permian Basin in West Texas added four new rigs, bringing the count there up to 295, by far the largest concentration of units in the country.

They also added two in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, one in the Barnett Shale in South Texas – doubling the field’s count – and one in the DJ Basin in Colorado.