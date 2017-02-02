Home Depot invests in West Texas wind farm

Home Depot has partnered with EDP Renewables North America to buy a share of a West Texas wind farm, part of Home Depot’s goal to invest in 135 megawatts of renewable energy by 2020.

EDP Renewables, headquartered in Houston, operates 41 wind farms in North America and runs the Los Mirasoles wind farm northeast of McAllen. Home Depot entered into a 20 year deal with EDP, and the company plans to buy 50 megawatts every year, about one fifth of the wind farm’s total capacity.

One megawatt is enough to power 500 homes in a mild weather. The Los Mirasoles wind farm produces enough power for 70,000 homes.

Home Depot has also invested in solar farms in Delaware and Massachusetts.