Valero 4Q earnings beat Wall Street forecasts

SAN ANTONIO — Valero Energy on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $367 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $20.71 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.92 billion.

Valero Energy shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 2 percent. The stock has increased nearly 6 percent in the last 12 months.