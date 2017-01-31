Former Railroad Commissioner David Porter joins board of Swan Energy

Former Railroad Commissioner David Porter has joined the board of directors of Houston-based Swan Energy, an oil and gas production company operating in Colorado and Oklahoma. Porter will also serve as principal of Houston’s Oil & Gas Asset Clearinghouse, which markets and sells oil and gas properties, according to a news release from both companies.

Porter most recently served as the chair of the three-person Railroad Commission, the agency that regulates oil and gas in Texas. His six year term as commissioner ended in January of this year, and his seat was taken by Wayne Christian, a former Texas legislator who won the seat in the November election. Before he joined the commission, Porter was an accountant who worked with oil and gas clients in Midland.

Brandon Davis, the CEO of the Clearinghouse and Swan Energy, welcomed Porter’s appointment as another boost for an industry that anticipates more energy-friendly policies from the Trump administration, which has pledged to rollback prohibitions on oil and gas development on federal lands and clear the way for controversial cross-country pipelines.

“David Porter is highly respected in the industry and has decades of experience, which make him a perfect fit for the growing Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse team and further establishes our commitment to American energy,” said Davis in a statement. “We are proud to add the Commissioners’ experience and knowledge to our ever-improving team as we do our part to make oil and gas great again!”