Exxon Mobil profits slide on $2 billion impairment charge

Exxon Mobil Corp.’s profits fell 40 percent in the fourth quarter as it wrote down the value of its natural gas assets in the Rocky Mountains and elsewhere in the United States by about $2 billion.

The largest U.S. oil company banked $1.7 billion in net income, or 41 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, down from $2.8 billion, or 67 cents a share, in the same October-December period the year before. Revenues increased from $59.8 billion to $61 billion in the same period.

The company said its U.S. oil and gas production business lost $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, largely driven by the after-tax impairment charge, compared to its fourth-quarter profit of $1.7 billion overseas.Its oil production fell by 127,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, or 3 percent.

Its oil refining and chemicals businesses netted a combined $2.1 billion, down from $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015.

For the full year, Exxon Mobil collected $7.8 billion in profits, down 51 percent from 2015. Its capital spending nearly a third to $19.3 billion last year.