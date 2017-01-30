Texas was the nation’s top electricity user in 2015

Texas used the most electricity of any state in 2015, according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Energy on Friday.

The state used nearly 400 million kilowatt hours of electricity that year, and led the nation for most electricity use in homes, commercial buildings and industrial properties. California and Florida came in second and third in terms of electricity use, but each use more than 100 million kilowatt less than Texas.

Texas’ overall average electricity prices were also well below the national average in most categories, the Energy Department’s data shows. While still on the lower-end of the spectrum, Texas’ electricity prices were not the cheapest– average electricity prices in Washington state, West Virginia and Idaho, to name a few, were lower.

For most Texans, electricity prices are not regulated, and consumers must shop for power plans that offer electricity at different rates. While consumer advocates say the options are overwhelming, champions of Texas deregulated market, which went into effect in the early 2000s, say it helps ensure that customers’ electricity rates are lower.