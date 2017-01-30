Enterprise Products plans new facility in Mont Belvieu

Enterprise Products Partners, LP, a publicly traded midstream energy service company, plans to build a new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in Mont Belvieu.

The facility will have a production capacity of 425,000 tons per year of isobutylene. The unit will help meet market demand for the product, which is used to make lubricants, rubber products and alkylate, and the gasoline additive MTBE, according to a company statement.

The company expects to complete the project in late 2019.

“The construction of this new iBDH plant will extend our butane value chain and allow full utilization of our existing olefins assets,” company CEO A.J. “Jim” Teague” said in a statement. “In developing this project, we are leveraging Enterprise’s extensive integrated midstream network to turn a plentiful, cost-advantaged natural gas liquid into a higher-valued product.”

Another facility, Enterprise’s propane dehydrogenation unit, is scheduled to begin operations this year.