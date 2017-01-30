Average U.S. gas price dips again, to $2.26

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. fell 3.3 cents, according to GasBuddy.com.

As of Sunday, the price was $2.26 per gallon based on a GasBuddy.com survey. The decline was the 22nd straight and the lowest level so far this year, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said in a statement. Wet weather across the West Coast likely lowered demand there and the Midwest is experiencing a surplus in winter gasoline, DeHaan added.

“But before motorists celebrate such cheap gas, the sweet deal likely won’t stick much longer as we’ve been waiting since last week to see such loss-leaders to disappear,” DeHaan said. “However, we may continue to see the national average moderate during the next week, with the exception in the Great Lakes, where a price adjustment of sorts is still expected.”