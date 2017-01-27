Houston’s Green Bank exits energy lending

At least one Houston bank has firmly put the energy business behind it.

Green Bank, a $3.9 billion lender in Houston, said it has cut its exposure to energy loans from 9.4 percent of its loan portfolio at the end of 2015 to 3.8 percent at the end of last year, and it plans to reduce this exposure further in the first quarter as part of a plan sell off hundreds of million of dollars in energy loans held by drillers and oil field service companies.

“Our energy exposure has largely been resolved and we can now finally return to the business of banking,” said Manuel Mehos, chairman and chief executive of Houston financial company Green Bancorp., the parent company of Green Bank., during a conference call with investors this week.