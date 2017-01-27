Chevron posts $415 million profit in 4Q 2016

Chevron Corp. posted a net profit of $415 million or 22 cents per share for fourth quarter 2016, a dip from the third quarter, when it reported earnings of $1.3 billion, but far better than the $588 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Over the full year, Chevron reported losses of $497 million or 27 cents per share compared with earnings of $4.6 billion or $2.45 per share in 2015.

Sales and other operating revenues in fourth quarter 2016 were $30 billion, compared to $28 billion one year ago.

“Our 2016 earnings reflect the low oil and gas prices we saw during the year,” said Chairman and CEO John Watson. “We responded aggressively to those conditions, cutting capital and operating expenses by $14 billion. We are well positioned to improve earnings and be cash flow balanced in 2017 through continued tight spending and cost control and additional revenue from expected production growth.”