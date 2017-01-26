Drillers face $43 billion cash shortfall in 2017, study says

Image 1 of / 21 Caption Close

Image 1 of 21 Linn Energy filed for bankruptcy on May 11. It reported $9.3 billion in debt at the end of 2015.



See the other energy companies who have fallen victim to the oil crash in 2016. Linn Energy filed for bankruptcy on May 11. It reported $9.3 billion in debt at the end of 2015.



See the other energy companies who have fallen victim to the oil crash in 2016.

Image 2 of 21 D.J. Simmons Inc. filed for bankruptcy March 1. It had $10.9 million in debt. D.J. Simmons Inc. filed for bankruptcy March 1. It had $10.9 million in debt. Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP/Getty Images

Image 3 of 21 RMR Operating LLC filed for bankruptcy March 8. It had $3.5 million in debt. RMR Operating LLC filed for bankruptcy March 8. It had $3.5 million in debt. Photo: James Durbin / Midland Reporter-Telegram

Image 4 of 21 New Source Energy Partners filed for bankruptcy March 15. It had $51 million in debt. New Source Energy Partners filed for bankruptcy March 15. It had $51 million in debt.

Image 5 of 21 Venoco Inc. filed for bankruptcy March 18. It had $1.3 billion in debt. Venoco Inc. filed for bankruptcy March 18. It had $1.3 billion in debt. Photo: Jake Lacey

Image 6 of 21 Emerald Oil filed for bankruptcy March 22. It had $337 million in debt. Emerald Oil filed for bankruptcy March 22. It had $337 million in debt. Photo: San Antonio Express News

Image 7 of 21 Whistler Energy II, LLC filed for bankruptcy March 24. It had $155 million in debt. Whistler Energy II, LLC filed for bankruptcy March 24. It had $155 million in debt. Photo: San Antonio Express News

Image 8 of 21 7711 Operating Company LLC filed for bankruptcy on March 31. It had $532,000 in debt. 7711 Operating Company LLC filed for bankruptcy on March 31. It had $532,000 in debt.

Image 9 of 21 Postrock Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy April 1. It had $99 million in debt. Postrock Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy April 1. It had $99 million in debt. Photo: The Associated Press

Image 10 of 21 Bluff Creek Production filed for bankruptcy on April 4. It had $7 million in debt. Bluff Creek Production filed for bankruptcy on April 4. It had $7 million in debt. Photo: Getty Images

Image 11 of 21 Aztec Oil & Gas Inc. filed for bankruptcy on April 13. It had $1.5 million in debt. Aztec Oil & Gas Inc. filed for bankruptcy on April 13. It had $1.5 million in debt. Photo: Getty Images

Image 12 of 21 Hydrocarb Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy on April 13. It had $14.3 million in debt. Hydrocarb Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy on April 13. It had $14.3 million in debt.

Image 13 of 21 Energy XXI filed for bankruptcy on April 14. It had $2.8 billion in debt. Energy XXI filed for bankruptcy on April 14. It had $2.8 billion in debt. Photo: Eric Gay / The Associated Press

Image 14 of 21 Goodrich Petroleum filed for bankruptcy on April 15. It had $507 million in debt. Goodrich Petroleum filed for bankruptcy on April 15. It had $507 million in debt.

Image 15 of 21 Trinity River Resources filed for bankruptcy on April 21. It had $123 million in debt. Trinity River Resources filed for bankruptcy on April 21. It had $123 million in debt. Photo: San Antonio Express News

Image 16 of 21 Paladin Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy on April 21. It had $22.9 million in debt. Paladin Energy Corp. filed for bankruptcy on April 21. It had $22.9 million in debt. Photo: San Antonio Express News

Image 17 of 21 Ultra Petroleum Corp. filed for bankruptcy on April 29. It had $3.9 billion in debt. Ultra Petroleum Corp. filed for bankruptcy on April 29. It had $3.9 billion in debt. Photo: Getty Images

Image 18 of 21 Pacific Exploration & Production Co. filed for bankruptcy on April 29. It had $5.3 billion in debt. Pacific Exploration & Production Co. filed for bankruptcy on April 29. It had $5.3 billion in debt. Photo: Bloomberg

Image 19 of 21 Midstates Petroleum Co. filed for bankruptcy on April 30. It had $2.1 billion in debt. Midstates Petroleum Co. filed for bankruptcy on April 30. It had $2.1 billion in debt.

Image 20 of 21 Warren Resources Inc. filed for bankruptcy on June 3. It had $545.2 million in debt and assets of $229.7 million. Warren Resources Inc. filed for bankruptcy on June 3. It had $545.2 million in debt and assets of $229.7 million. Photo: James Durbin / Reporter-Telegram / James Durbin