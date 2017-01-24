Report: Trump to allow Keystone and Dakota Access construction

Mikal White Mountain, left, Hoksila White Mountain, center, and Eddie Brown, all of McLaughlin, S.D., stopped at the flags overlooking the Standing Rock Sioux protest camp at the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers, near Cannon Ball, N.D. The men were bringing a meal to protesters occupying the camp. The tribe opposes the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline planned by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners. The company maintains the pipeline will be safe. (Lauren Donovan/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
The Standing Rock Sioux protest camp at the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers, near Cannon Ball, N.D. The tribe opposes the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline planned by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners. (Lauren Donovan/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

President Donald Trump plans to issue executive orders today to push ahead the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects, Bloomberg News is reporting.

Both projects faced opposition from former President Barack Obama, but with Obama now out of Washington the Trump administration appears to be making good on its promise to grow the U.S. oil and gas industry.

The Keystone project, developed by TransCanada, was rejected by the Obama administration in 2015 after a six year review.

The Dakota Access was nearing the end of construction until last summer when the Standing Rock Sioux tribe protested to block the project, drawing international attention. In December the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would not grant support for the project, developed by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, and is currently exploring alternative routes.

