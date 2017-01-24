Report: Trump to allow Keystone and Dakota Access construction

President Donald Trump plans to issue executive orders today to push ahead the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects, Bloomberg News is reporting.

Both projects faced opposition from former President Barack Obama, but with Obama now out of Washington the Trump administration appears to be making good on its promise to grow the U.S. oil and gas industry.

The Keystone project, developed by TransCanada, was rejected by the Obama administration in 2015 after a six year review.

The Dakota Access was nearing the end of construction until last summer when the Standing Rock Sioux tribe protested to block the project, drawing international attention. In December the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would not grant support for the project, developed by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, and is currently exploring alternative routes.