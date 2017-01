Abrupt postponement on Perry, Zinke confirmation votes

Plans to vote on the confirmation of former Texas Governor Rick Perry and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., to join President Donald Trump’s cabinet have been delayed.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Lisa Murkowsi, R-Alaska, and ranking member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., offered no explanation for the delay or when it would be rescheduled in a statement late Monday.

Perry, who Trump nominated for Secretary of Energy, appeared before the committee last week in a light-hearted hearing in which the Texan both said he now believed man-made climate change was real and apologized for a past statement that the Department of Energy should be abolished.

Zinke, Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Interior, had a similarly low-key appearance when he appeared before the committee.

Both were expected to sail through a confirmation vote easily. But the sudden announcement that the vote would be delayed – only seven hours after it had originally been scheduled –Â means they will likely have to wait until next week with Republicans scheduled to leave Washington for Philadelphia for their annual retreat later this week.