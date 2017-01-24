Abrupt postponement on Perry, Zinke confirmation votes

Plans to vote on the confirmation of former Texas Governor Rick Perry and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., to join President Donald Trump’s cabinet have been delayed.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Lisa Murkowsi, R-Alaska, and ranking member Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., offered no explanation for the delay or when it would be rescheduled in a statement late Monday.

Perry, who Trump nominated for Secretary of Energy, appeared before the committee last week in a light-hearted hearing in which the Texan both said he now believed man-made climate change was real and apologized for a past statement that the Department of Energy should be abolished.

Zinke, Trump’s pick for Secretary of the Interior, had a similarly low-key appearance when he appeared before the committee.

Both were expected to sail through a confirmation vote easily. But the sudden announcement that the vote would be delayed – only seven hours after it had originally been scheduled – means they will likely have to wait until next week with Republicans scheduled to leave Washington for Philadelphia for their annual retreat later this week.