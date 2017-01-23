With Rubio on board, Exxon chief Tillerson’s nomination as secretary of state assured

WASHINGTON – Rex Tillerson’s nomination to be Secretary of State was all but assured Monday when Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said he would back off his opposition to the former Exxon Mobil CEO.

In a Facebook post, Rubio said he still had concerns about Tillerson’s business relationships in Russia but would not hold up his confirmation.

“Given the uncertainty that exists both at home and abroad about the direction of our foreign policy, it would be against our national interests to have this confirmation unnecessarily delayed or embroiled in controversy,” he wrote.

The vote had already become a formality, after Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., both said Sunday that despite some reservations about Tillerson’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin they planned to vote yes when his nomination goes before the full Senate – giving President Donald Trump the necessary votes for confirmation.

But to lose the committee vote could have been a potentially embarrassing loss for the new administration. With Rubio on board, Republicans, who hold 11 of the 21 seats on the committee, can vote to recommend Tillerson for confirmation without any Democratic votes.

Rubio clashed with the former Exxon Mobil chief executive during a hearing earlier this month over Russia’s bombing of civilians in Syria in support of the dictator Bashar al-Assad, the characterization of Putin as a war criminal, and Saudi Arabia’s treatment of women. As CEO of one of the world’s biggest oil companies, Tillerson did business in Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other nations criticized for human rights records.

Rubio said Tillerson’s unwillingness to make judgments on Putin and others, could lead those around the world to think, “America cares are about democracy and freedom as long as it’s not being violated by someone they can use for something else. We need a secretary of state that will fight for these principles.”

Democrats on the foreign relations committee are expected to vote strongly against Tillerson.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Ranking Democrat on the committee, released a statement Monday morning saying he would not vote for Tillerson.

“After long and careful consideration, I believe Mr. Tillerson’s demonstrated business orientation and his responses to questions during the confirmation hearing could compromise his ability as secretary of state to forcefully promote the values and ideals that have defined our country and our leading role in the world for more than 200 years,” he said in a statement.