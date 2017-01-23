Halliburton posts $5.7 billion in losses

Photo: Eric Gay / AP Image 1 of / 16 Caption Close

Take a by-the-numbers look at how the oil crash has shaken the Texas economy.



12 million.

Amount of square feet of sublease space available since the oil bust, double Houston's 10-year historical average, according to commercial real estate firm JLL.

$26

That's been the bottom for a price-per-barrel for oil in this bust. It was reached Feb. 11, 2016. Oil has more recently been trading around $45 a barrel.

$145.29

A barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude sold for $145.29 in July 2008.

58

Nearly 175 North American oil companies and service providers, about half based in Texas, have declared bankruptcy since the start of 2015, according to Dallas law firm Haynes and Boone.

$6.48 billion

That's BP's reported losses in 2015, compared with a profit of $3.78 billion in 2014 — before plummeting oil prices began taking their full toll.

$2.78 billion

Exxon Mobil's profit of $2.78 billion was down from $6.57 billion the year before. Its exploration and production business lost $538 million in the United States, though its total global upstream earnings for the quarter were $857 million. For all of 2015, the company's net income of $16.2 billion was roughly half that of 2014.

$2.9 billion

Linn Energy, a Houston-based oil and gas producer, had $2.9 billion in debt when it sought bankruptcy protection to allow a reorganization. It was one of the biggest debtors in the oil business to file this year.

$14 billion

According to Haynes & Boone law firm, 93 oil field services companies carried a debt of $14 billion into bankruptcy court and the average debt of these cases is more than $151 million.

$10.7 billion

Royal Dutch Shell saw its adjusted earnings for 2015 fall more than 50%, to about $10.7 billion from more than $22 billion in 2014.

$21 a share

Exxon Mobil saw $104.21 on June 29, 2014, just before the oil price collapse to $83.83 the closing price on Sept. 19, 2016. That's a swing of almost $21 a share for one of the world's largest oil and gas companies.

$9.4 billion

Oil and gas businessmen such as Harold Hamm lost big in the oil bust. Hamm, a key player in the Oklahoma-based Continental Resources, saw his net worth drop from $18.7 billion in September 2014 to $9.3 billion in 2015 - a drop of $9.4 billion, according to an estimate by Forbes. As of June 2016, Hamm was the 98th richest person in the world with an estimated worth of $11.3 billion.

350,000

By mid-2016, layoffs worldwide had hit the oil industry hard. More than 350,000 people had lost their oil industry-based jobs as companies shed workers. In Texas, 99,000 jobs tied directly and indirectly to the oil patch were eliminated between the price collapse in 2014 and mid-2016. "We're still losing big chunks of jobs with each passing month, "Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist, told The Houston Chronicle.

50 percent

Kinder Morgan, a Houston-based energy giant, has seen stock value fall from $42 a share in 2015 to 22.02 as of Sept. 20, 2016 - a 50 percent drop in value.

$800 million

In parts of the Eagle Ford area, mineral values have dropped dramatically as oil prices have fallen. In DeWitt County, almost smack in the middle of the stretch, officials saw mineral values fall from $5.8 billion in 2014 to $5 billion in 2015.

