Schlumberger posts $204 million loss in fourth quarter

Schlumberger posted a net loss in the fourth quarter as it paid charges related to job cuts, facility closures and other impairments.

The world’s No. 1 oil field services company said on Friday it lost $204 million, or 15 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $1 billion, or 81 cents a share, in the same October-December period the year before. Its revenues fell from $7.7 billion to $7.1 billion over the same time.

Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard said the company increased sales by 1 percent compared to the third quarter as oil producers in the Middle East and North America pumped more crude. He said the company is optimistic the oil market will hold onto recent gains as global crude supply and demand come back into balance after a prolonged glut.

OPEC’s international agreements to curb oil production, Kibsgaard said, “should, with a certain lag, accelerate inventory draws, support a further increase in oil prices, and lead to increased (exploration and production) investments.”

Schlumberger, he said, expects many of the new investments to come in North America, particularly in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as drillers benefit from higher oil prices.

The company said it paid $234 million in workforce reduction costs in the fourth quarter, a little more than half of what it paid in the same period in 2015. It also paid $165 million in facility closure costs, and $39 million in contract termination costs, among other quarterly charges.