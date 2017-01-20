Rig count leaps by 35

Posted by
Date:
Photo: Universal History Archive / UIG via Getty Images
Image 1of/16

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 16

Talco - 1936

Total barrels produced: 266 million

Talco - 1936

Total barrels produced: 266 million

Photo: Universal History Archive / UIG via Getty Images
Image 2 of 16

Anahuac - 1935

Total barrels produced: 277 million

Anahuac - 1935

Total barrels produced: 277 million

Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock / Getty Images
Image 3 of 16

Woodbine fualt-line - 1920

Total barrels produced: 280 million

Woodbine fualt-line - 1920

Total barrels produced: 280 million

Photo: Shel Hershorn / Getty Images
Image 4 of 16

Hastings - 1934

Total barrels produced: 353 million

Hastings - 1934

Total barrels produced: 353 million

Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Image 5 of 16

Van field - 1901

Total barrels produced: 501 million

Van field - 1901

Total barrels produced: 501 million

Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Image 6 of 16

Conroe - 1931

Total barrels produced: 712 million

Conroe - 1931

Total barrels produced: 712 million

Photo: Shel Hershorn / Getty Images
Image 7 of 16

Wichita - 1910


Total barrels produced: 790 million

Wichita - 1910


Total barrels produced: 790 million
Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Image 8 of 16
Slaughter field - 1936

Total barrels produced: 1.1 billion

Slaughter field - 1936

Total barrels produced: 1.1 billion

Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Image 9 of 16
Yates Oilfield - 1926


Total barrels produced: 1.1 billion
Yates Oilfield - 1926


Total barrels produced: 1.1 billion
Photo: H. P. Meissner / Getty Images
Image 10 of 16

Vicksburg Fault Zone - 1928

Total barrels produced: 1.12 billion

Vicksburg Fault Zone - 1928

Total barrels produced: 1.12 billion

Photo: Universal History Archive / UIG via Getty Images
Image 11 of 16

Kelly-Synder - 1948

Total barrels produced: 1.2 billion

Kelly-Synder - 1948

Total barrels produced: 1.2 billion

Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
Image 12 of 16

Panhandle - 1910

Total barrels produced: 1.42 billion

Panhandle - 1910

Total barrels produced: 1.42 billion

Photo: Margaret Bourke-White / The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett
Image 13 of 16

Wasson - 1936

Total barrels produced: 1.8 billion

Wasson - 1936

Total barrels produced: 1.8 billion

Photo: Carl Mydans / The LIFE Picture Collection/Gett
Image 14 of 16

Frio Deep-Seated Salt Dome - 1902

Total barrels produced: 2.4 billion

Frio Deep-Seated Salt Dome - 1902

Total barrels produced: 2.4 billion

Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images
Image 15 of 16

East Texas - 1930

Total barrels produced: 5.1 billion

East Texas - 1930

Total barrels produced: 5.1 billion

Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
Image 16 of 16

The number of oil and gas rigs in U.S. fields skyrocketed this week, up 35 over last week — the largest increase in five years, since the shale boom was in full swing.

After a dip last week, this week’s count marks the ninth increase in the last 10 weeks, and a boom of almost 300 rigs since the count fell to its recent low, last spring.

U.S. oil drillers collectively sent 29 more rigs into the patch this week, the Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday. Gas drillers added six rigs.

Texas led the rise, with 17 more rigs. West Texas’ Permian Basin added 13 of those. Oklahoma added seven.

RELATED: News on oil supplies called ‘bullish, really bullish’

The total rig count rose to 694, up from a low of 404 in May. The number of rigs has now surpassed the count from this time last year, when 637 were operating in U.S. oil and gas fields.

The number of active oil rigs jumped to 551 this week. Gas rigs ticked up to 142. The number offshore rigs dipped by one to 24, down 5 rigs year over year.

SHOW MORE