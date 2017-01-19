Perry says he regrets his call to eliminate Energy Department

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry began his hearings to be confirmed as energy secretary Thursday morning, prepared to tell the Senate and Energy Natural Resources Committee that the regretted calling for the elimination of the Department of Energy during his failed presidential bid in 2011.

“After being briefed on so many of the vital functions of the Department of Energy, I regret recommending its elimination,” Perry said in his prepared testimony.

The hearings are the latest and most consequential step in Perry’s transition form smooth-talking politician-in-chief to studied presidential deputy, up to the task of managing billions of dollars in federal research dollars and the nation’s nuclear missile arsenal. A former Air Force pilot and cotton farmer who admits his college career at Texas A&M was sidetracked by fraternity life, Perry would be the first energy secretary in more than a decade without a PhD. President Obama’s first energy secretary, Steven Chu was a Nobel laureate.

Perry is also a climate change skeptic who has questioned the science that concludes that human activity — the burning of fossil fuels — is accelerating global warming. He is expected to face tough questioning from the Democrats’ environmental wing on the committee, including Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.

“Like many of my colleagues I’m deeply concerned about the things you have said on climate science,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, ranking member of the committee, said at the hearing’s opening. “The melting of sea ice is at an all-time high. How do we know this? Because the Department of Energy does the research.”

In his prepared testimony, Perry 66, said he will advocate and promote American energy in all forms, including renewable energy. Perry also vowed to support sound science, and long-term scientific research. That includes into climate change.

“I believe the climate is changing,” he will say. “I believe some of it is naturally occurring, but some of it is also caused by man-made activity. The question is how do we address it in a thoughtful way that doesn’t compromise economic growth, the affordability of energy, or American jobs.”

If confirmed, Perry would join other climate change skeptics in Trump’s cabinet, including the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who sued the Obama administration over climate and environmental policies.

READ: Perry polishes image for new role as Energy Secretary

As governor, Perry’s energy record was difficult to pigeonhole. With a long lost of donors from the fossil fuel industry, he supported the expansion of oil and gas drilling along with coal-fired power plants, describing climate change research as a “contrived phony mess that is falling apart of its own weight.”But he also championed a $7 billion power line to bring wind power from West Texas to population centers around Dallas and Houston. Texas now produces more wind power than all but a handful of countries in the world.

In his prepared testimony, Perry 66, said he will advocate and promote American energy in all forms, including renewable energy. Perry also vowed to support sound science, and long-term scientific research. That includes into climate change.

“I believe the climate is changing,” he will say. “I believe some of it is naturally occurring, but some of it is also caused by man-made activity. The question is how do we address it in a thoughtful way that doesn’t compromise economic growth, the affordability of energy, or American jobs.”

If confirmed, Perry would join other climate change skeptics in Trump’s cabinet, including the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, who sued the Obama administration over climate and environmental policies.

As governor. Perry supported the development of lower-emitting fossil fuels and was intrigued by the prospect of expanding a time-honored oil industry practice of pumping carbon dioxide into older fields to increase output, said Charles McConnell, a former assistant energy secretary in the Obama administration and now executive director of Rice University’s Energy and Environment Initiative.

READ: Sell your carbon dioxide? For now, market remains slim, but energy, industrial sectors looks to future

“He’s got the same view I do: if you can capture CO2 and put it in the ground to stimulate oil production, you should do it all day long. You don’t have to be over the moon about climate change,” McConnell said. “He’s recognized for a long time.”

Bloomberg News contributed.

Tweets by osborneja