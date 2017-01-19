LyondellBasell completes Corpus Christi ethylene plant expansion

LyondellBasell has completed its ethylene expansion project near Corpus Christi, the global plastics, chemical and refining company announced.

Ethylene capacity has increased by 50 percent to 2.5 billion pounds per year at the site, which is part of LyondellBasell’s initiative to boost its U.S. ethylene capacity by 2 billion pounds.

The Corpus Christi expansion follows capacity increases at plants in Illinois, Iowa, Germany and at Texas sites in Channelview, La Porte and Matagorda since 2012.

The projects help the company meet global demand, CEO Bob Patel said in a statement.

“By expanding ethylene capacity in the U.S. through debottlenecks rather than log and costly greenfield developments, we quickly added substantial capacity for significantly less than the cost of a new plant,” Patel said.

The company has invested $2 billion in Gulf Coast projects since 2012 and plans to invest an additional $3 billion in coming years.

Construction will begin early this year at LyondellBasell’s high density polyethylene plant in La Porte, according to the company.